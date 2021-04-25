FBI: Someone could’ve paid for Seth Rich’s murder, releases ‘Seth Rich files’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:55 PM PT – Sunday, April 25, 2021

The FBI released the records of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich, which the agency had previously claimed didn’t exist. The FBI documents, released over the weekend, appear to show that an undisclosed entity either wanted to pay or actually paid a lot of money to get Seth Rich killed.

The files show that top DOJ officials met in 2018 to discuss Rich’s murder and investigators found no suspicious conduct by Rich before he died.

Rich was shot dead in front of his Washington D.C. home in 2016.

Democrats and mainstream media have baselessly dismissed Rich’s murder as a “conspiracy theory” and claimed it was a robbery, although none of his valuable items was taken. However, FBI documents appear to suggest Rich could have been a victim of foul play tied to D.C. politics.

“The area within the DNC where Seth Rich was working was one where he would have had access and been able to see what the Democrat Party was doing, [and] just as it happened in 2020, was happening in 2016 election,” Debbie Georgatos, host of ‘America, Can We Talk?’ said. “Which was the electronic manipulation of voter tabulation software, or, in plain English: Electronic manipulation of votes.”

Rich died over an hour after he was gunned down.

The FBI confirmed he had been heavily intoxicated at the time he was shot, and because of that, he was not able to assist the police before he succumbed to his injuries.

The FBI also noted, someone took Rich’s laptop after his murder, but it’s unclear if any files were deleted from it.

Attorneys are now demanding the FBI hand over more than 1,000 remaining federal documents related to Rich’s murder investigation, but it remains to be seen whether or not the Bureau will comply.