FBI locates missing person in 1964 kidnapping case

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:13 PM PT — Friday, December 20, 2019

A baby boy who went missing in Chicago was found in Michigan over 50 years later. The now 55-year-old son of Chester and Dora Fronczak was located in a rural town in Michigan and currently goes by a different name.

Paul Fronczak made national headlines in 1964 after a woman dressed like a nurse took the child from the hospital room to bring to the doctor, but never returned. Two years later, the FBI found an abandoned child in New Jersey who they believed was the missing son.

The Fronczak’s took him in and were under the impression he was Paul. After growing older, he started to question why he didn’t look like his parents.

“I mentioned to my mom, ‘Did you ever really wonder if I was really your child?’ She said, ‘Yeah, we thought about it.’ I said, ‘What if we can find out a way?’ They said, ‘Well yeah, we’d like to know.’ Then I went and got a DNA kit, it was all done in five minutes.” – Paul Fronczak, mistaken missing child

The DNA test proved his suspicions: he was not their biological son. Fronczak launched an investigation into his own past and started a search to find the real missing child.

“Is the real Fronczak baby still alive, is it out there?” he asked. “If it is, can we find it, reunite it with my mom and dad?”

After he went public with his story, the FBI reopened the case and confirmed they had tracked down the real Paul Fronczak. However, the kidnapped victim’s name has not been released and it is unclear if he is willing to meet his biological family.

The investigation is ongoing as officials search for the kidnapper.

The man who believed he was Paul Fronczak discovered his real name is Jack Rosenthal. He has since reconnected with his biological sister and lives in Las Vegas with a family of his own.