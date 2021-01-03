FBI investigating Nashville bombing suspect’s contacts before attack

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:10 AM PT – Sunday, January 3, 2021

As the investigation continues into the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, the FBI uncovers new information linked to the suspect.

On Saturday, federal investigators discovered that prior to the attack, 63-year-old Anthony Warner sent packages to multiple people he knew. These packages possibly exposed his plans for the bombing.

FBI Special Agent Jason Pack released a statement, which said authorities are “aware the suspect sent materials, which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country.”

This finding came after a recent police report revealed Warner’s former girlfriend had warned police that he was making bombs out of his R.V. almost two years ago.

“At no time was there evidence or reasonable suspicion that a crime was being committed,” Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake said. “And officers had no legal basis to go into Warner’s fenced-in backyard or home during August 2019.”

The FBI said they assessed the allegations at that time as best as they could.

“I believe the officers did everything they could legally,” Drake noted. “Maybe we could have followed up more, [but] hindsight is 20/20.”

Moving forward, the FBI urged anyone who may have received anything from Warner to contact authorities.