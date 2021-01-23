Trending

FBI investigating explosion at anti-LGBTQ church in Calif.

El Monte Police Chief David Reynoso, left, with another officer stand outside the First Works Baptist Church tagged with graffiti, after an explosion in El Monte, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. The FBI and local police are investigating the explosion early Saturday at the Los Angeles-area church that had been the target of protests for its anti-LGTBQ message. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

UPDATED 7:45 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

Authorities are investigating the vandalism and possible explosion at a local church in El Monte, California.

Officers responded to the scene early Saturday morning after hearing a loud explosion and reports of smoke coming from the ‘First Works Baptist Church.’

El Monte Police Chief David Reynoso, left, takes pictures of graffiti on the side wall of the First Works Baptist Church.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Investigators said the walls were vandalized with profanity and the windows looked to be smashed.

The church has been the focus of recent protests in the community and has been labeled as anti-LGBTQ.

“It appeared that the walls to the church had been vandalized as well as all the windows at first appeared to be smashed,” El Monte Police Department Lt. Christopher Cano said. “Then, we realized that the windows were not smashed and that they had actually blown out from some type of explosion.”

No injuries were reported in the incident and authorities said a joint investigation is underway to apprehend the person, or group, responsible.

