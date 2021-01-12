FBI, DOJ consider sedition and conspiracy charges against Capitol Hill rioters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:52 PM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2021

During a press briefing Tuesday, the FBI and DOJ provided an update on efforts to prosecute those involved in the attack on the Capitol building. Officials announced over 170 cases in relation to the incident have already been launched, they indicated that hundreds more will open.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, federal prosecutors are considering sedition and conspiracy charges, both which carry sentences of up to 20 years.

Sherwin stressed those who have left the Capitol will be found, and urged Americans to share any information they may have.

“We cannot do our job without the help of the American people,” Sherwin stated. “Since our call for tips, videos and pictures, we have received more than 100,000 pieces of digital media, which is absolutely fantastic. We are scouring every one for investigative and intelligence leads.”

#FBIWFO is seeking public's assistance in identifying those who made unlawful entry into US Capitol & assaulted federal law enforcement on Jan 6. If you have info, report it to the #FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos/videos at https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. https://t.co/OCiVFecXW8 pic.twitter.com/Zq0lnOzNTY — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 11, 2021

Sherwin also confirmed the pipe bombs found at the RNC and DNC were real devices, but said he does not know why they were not detonated by the suspects.

MORE NEWS: Corporations Target Republicans Over Electoral College Vote