FBI director says scale of Chinese threat to cybersecurity is shocking

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:38 AM PT — Friday, March 8, 2019

FBI Director Christopher Wray is sounding the alarm over cybersecurity threats reaching unprecedented levels across the globe. Wray made the comment while speaking at the recent RSA Conference in San Francisco, which is the biggest cybersecurity event in the nation.

“Today’s cyber threat is bigger than any one government agency, frankly, bigger than government itself, but I think no agency brings the same combination of scope and scale, experience, tools, and relationships that the FBI has,” said Wray.

While the mainstream media has focused on the security threat Russia poses following the 2016 election, it has largely ignored the emerging threat China poses to U.S. cybersecurity.

“I’m not somebody who is prone to hyperbole, but of all the things that surprised me when I came back into this world, the thing that most shocked me was the breadth, the depth, the scale of the Chinese counterintelligence threat,” said the FBI director.

According to recent reports from private intelligence firms, a group of Chinese hackers has targeted at least 27 universities worldwide. This includes the University of Hawaii, the University of Washington, and MIT.

These studies found the hackers mostly targeted schools that either have programs focusing on technology or staff that are experts in related fields. Experts say one reason for this is that universities are likely to exchange important information and research with colleagues from other research centers. This means hackers can pose as representatives from other institutions to gain valuable information about current research and technology without trying to infiltrate government servers.

Although the Chinese government denies any connection with this hacking group, multiple intelligence agencies, including the FBI, have linked this particular firm to Beijing.

While cybersecurity threats from China may not be going anywhere anytime soon, the FBI remains confident in its ability to thwart future attacks.