FBI Director Chris Wray says domestic terror is a persistent threat

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:15 PM PT — Wednesday, October 30, 2019

FBI Director Christopher Wray is warning the public of the elevated threat of violent extremism on U.S. soil. In his Wednesday testimony to Congress, Wray said the bureau sees roughly one thousand domestic terror cases per year.

“We see domestic terrorism as a persistent, evolving threat,” stated Wray.

FBI Director Wray testified before the House Homeland Security Committee at a hearing entitled Global Terrorism: Threats to the Homeland. Read his statement for the record here: https://t.co/g4L7zvbelV — FBI (@FBI) October 30, 2019

When Democrat lawmakers asked about what they called ‘Neo-Nazi extremism,’ the director claimed these groups may have connections in some Eastern European countries.

“We have seen some connections between U.S. based Neo-Nazis and Neo-Nazis in overseas analogs,” explained Wray. “Probably a more prevalent phenomenon that we see right now is racially motivated violent extremists here, who are inspired by what they see overseas.”

Critics have said Wray’s remarks may damage U.S. relations with the region and further alienate Eastern European communities.

The director concluded his testimony by urging the public to not become complacent.

“We must seek out new technologies and solutions for the problems that exist today as well as those that are on the horizon,” stated Wray. “We must build toward the future so that we are prepared to deal with the threats we will face at home and abroad and understand how those threats may be connected.”