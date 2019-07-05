FBI conducting new terrorism threat assessment after 3 shootings in a week

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:58 PM PT — Monday, July 5, 2019

FBI field offices are diligently working to identify future threats after three separate shootings in three different states has left dozens of people dead. More than 30 people were killed in mass shootings in less than a week, pressing the FBI to identify potential threats in the hopes of thwarting potential future attacks.

In a news conference Monday, President Trump said federal authorities are on the ground, and he’s been in contact with both the attorney general and the director of the FBI

“We have asked the FBI to identify all further resources they need to investigate and disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism, whatever they need,” he explained,

The president also said he’s directing the Department of Justice to work with both state and federal agencies to develop tools to detect mass shooters before they act, and will work with social media companies to identify these individuals as well.

On Sunday, the FBI warned the both the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio may inspire copycat incidents. The bureau is asking citizens to remain diligent and report any suspicious activity.

In the meantime, FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered agency offices across the nation to conduct a new threat assessment aimed at working to identify threats similar to the ones in California, Texas and Ohio. A command group at the bureau’s Washington, D.C. headquarters will reportedly oversee this effort.

Late last month, Wray told a Senate panel the risk of domestic violent extremism is nearly on par with the threat of international terrorism.

“Needless to say, we take domestic terrorism or hate crime, regardless of ideology, extremely seriously, I can assure you,” he stated. “And we are aggressively pursuing it using both counter-terrorism resources and criminal investigative resources, and partnering closely with our state and local partners.”

Wray said the FBI is most concerned with “lone offender” attacks because they have been the primary method for violent domestic attacks.