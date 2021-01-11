FBI: Armed protests planned at all 50 state capitols

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Monday, January 11, 2021

The FBI is reportedly monitoring online plans for armed protests across the nation and Washington D.C. leading up to inauguration day.

According to an internal FBI bulletin, “armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from the 16 January through at least the 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January to 20 January.”

The bureau also said some online posts have vowed to use violence if President Trump is removed from office before the inauguration through impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) addressed security concerns for his state and D.C. during a briefing on Monday.

“We are taking additional security measures here at the State House complex with the Capitol Police and the Maryland State Police,” the governor explained. “I have a security team briefing later this afternoon not only to talk about the situation in Maryland, but our additional assistance in Washington with all of our allied police forces in Maryland and with our National Guard.”

Yesterday, the seat of our federal government and the heart of our American democracy came under seige in a heinous and violent assault. Today I provided an update on Maryland’s response as we continue to help defend our nation’s capital. pic.twitter.com/wrS6zEApGk — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 7, 2021

Security for the U.S. Capitol and the inauguration have increased considerably since the incident last week on Capitol Hill.

