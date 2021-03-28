Fauci spreads new COVID fears, demands children wear masks

OAN Newsroom

Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing for face masks and sweeping vaccinations of children, although they face almost no risk from COVID-19.

On Sunday, Fauci said children must not be allowed to play together without face masks until they are fully vaccinated. He claimed children can get infected and spread the coronavirus, despite dubious evidence of the asymptomatic spread.

“When the children go out into the community, you want them to continue to wear masks when they’re interacting with groups from multiple households,” Fauci said.

PLAYGROUP GUIDANCE: Even as more parents receive vaccinations, Dr. Anthony Fauci cautions that as "children go out in the community, you want them to continue to wear masks" when playing with kids from multiple houses, or risk getting infected with COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/imcjB9DMBA — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021

In the past, Fauci has admitted that face masks don’t work and he said “very few children have become sick with COVID-19.” He has repeatedly changed his narrative since then.

“Children have a much, much lower rate of hospitalizations than adults, in fact, the curve goes way up as you get older. Children don’t get serious diseases,” Fauci previously stated.

Critics have said Fauci’s ever-changing narrative is designed to justify the increasing government control over the private lives of citizens, and has nothing to do with science or a virus.