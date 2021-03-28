Trending

Fauci spreads new COVID fears, demands children wear masks

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed the H.R. 748, the CARES Act on Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the $2 trillion stimulus bill that lawmakers hope will battle the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – MARCH 27: Anthony Fauci listened during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing for face masks and sweeping vaccinations of children, although they face almost no risk from COVID-19.

On Sunday, Fauci said children must not be allowed to play together without face masks until they are fully vaccinated. He claimed children can get infected and spread the coronavirus, despite dubious evidence of the asymptomatic spread.

“When the children go out into the community, you want them to continue to wear masks when they’re interacting with groups from multiple households,” Fauci said.

In the past, Fauci has admitted that face masks don’t work and he said “very few children have become sick with COVID-19.” He has repeatedly changed his narrative since then.

“Children have a much, much lower rate of hospitalizations than adults, in fact, the curve goes way up as you get older. Children don’t get serious diseases,” Fauci previously stated.

Critics have said Fauci’s ever-changing narrative is designed to justify the increasing government control over the private lives of citizens, and has nothing to do with science or a virus.

