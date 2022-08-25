Trending

Father presses Sen. Warren on student loan fairness in resurfaced video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

An uncomfortable exchange between Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and a father on student loan forgiveness has gone viral. The video from Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign began circulating amid speculations around President Joe Biden’s student loan announcement Wednesday.

In the video, a man approached Warren during a photo-op to ask if he would be getting his money back because he worked hard to pay off his daughter’s student loans. Warren responded “of course not.”

This past scene began recirculating online after Biden ignored questions of the bill’s fairness to those who have already paid off their loans. Critics have accused him of not having a firm grasp on his newly proposed student loan forgiveness program.

On Wednesday, Biden announced he will cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year. However, the President stammered when asked if the measure is fair to those who have worked hard to pay off their student debt. Biden, who claims to be a capitalist, responded by trying to justify the loan forgiveness program by comparing it to tax breaks given to large corporations.

