Fannie Mae names former FDIC chair Sheila Bair to board



FILE PHOTO: Former FDIC director Sheila Bair testifies before the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Examining How the Dodd-Frank Act Could Result in More Taxpayer-Funded Bailouts" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas FILE PHOTO: Former FDIC director Sheila Bair testifies before the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Examining How the Dodd-Frank Act Could Result in More Taxpayer-Funded Bailouts" on Capitol Hill in Washington June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

August 21, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. mortgage financing agency Fannie Mae <FNMA.PK> said on Wednesday it named former Federal Deposit Insurance Corp chair Sheila Bair to its board.

The agency said Bair has been appointed to the Compensation Committee, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and the Risk Policy and Capital Committee of the board.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Anil D’Silva)