Family, neighbors of slain Argentinian teen march for justice

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:30 PM PT — Friday, January 24, 2020

The neighbors and loved ones of a murdered Argentinean teenager have organized a march to demand justice for his death. People marched outside of the victim’s home in Buenos Aires on Thursday after footage of the attack went viral.

Más de 500 personas se congregaron en la puerta del boliche Le Brique de Villa Gesell a pedir justicia por Fernando Báez Sosa. Lo paradójico: mucha presencia policial. pic.twitter.com/GzHh2Obe5S — Adrio Michelena (@89miche) January 21, 2020

The teenager, Fernando Báez Sosa, was reportedly found dead on a sidewalk after being beaten by a group of 11 rugby players. According to reports, the violence resulted from a dispute at the local bowling alley. The assailants have since been arrested.

The victim’s mother was at the march and said all she wants is justice for her son.

“I am dead inside, but my son has given me strength to fight on for him, for justice to be done,” she said.

Officials said the bowling alley has been closed as the investigation continues.

Báez Sosa’s family said they want an “exemplary sentence” for the attackers and are calling for life imprisonment.