Family: Longtime INF Julio Lugo dies at 45

November 15, 2021

Former major league infielder Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, his family told ESPN on Monday.

He is believed to have died from a heart attack, per the report. He was one day short of his 46th birthday.

Dominican Republic newspaper Listin Diario also reported Lugo’s death.

Lugo hit .269 with 80 home runs and also had 198 stolen bases in 12 major league seasons with the Houston Astros (2000-03), then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2003-06), Los Angeles Dodgers (2006), Boston Red Sox (2007-09), St. Louis Cardinals (2009), Baltimore Orioles (2010) and Atlanta Braves (2011).

He won a World Series title with the Red Sox in 2007. He hit .385 in 13 at bats in the Fall Classic against Colorado. Lugo signed a four-year contract worth $36 million with Boston in December 2006.

He had career OPS of .716.

Lugo played in 1,109 games at shortstop, 175 games at second base and made 31 appearances at third. He also played in 19 games in the outfield.

Lugo was selected in the 43rd round of the 1994 draft out of Connors State College in Warner, Okla.

Lugo was born in Barahona, Dominican Republic, in 1975.

–Field Level Media