Families of Fedex shooting victims file lawsuit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:41 AM PT – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Fedex is facing a scorching lawsuit from the families of five victims who were killed by a former employee. In a press conference on Monday, attorney’s representing the plaintiffs announced they were suing Fedex, three of its operating units and Securitas Security Services USA over last year’s mass shooting.

#BREAKING: Representatives of 5 victims killed in mass shooting at a FedEx Ground Facility in #Indianapolis on 4/15/21 have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx, subsidiaries & Securitas. We’ll have more from a press conference with lawyers, families starting soon pic.twitter.com/Tl6qgSvfgj — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) April 11, 2022

The incident took place at a Fedex warehouse in Indiana, where former employee Brandon Scott Hole opened fired, in turn, killing eight and injuring several others.

“It is our pleasure to represent these folks in a just devastatingly horrible situation that was preventable,” said attorney Dan Chamberlain. “Not only preventable, but these types of situations cannot continue in the United States, let alone in the state of Indiana. This was one of the worst mass shootings.”

The suit claims the defendants knew or should have known about the gunman’s “potentially violent and dangerous behavior” after he allegedly showed mental instability multiple times, which lawyers argue was “reasonably likely to result in injuries to himself and others.”

One of the employees killed was 65-year-old Amarjeet Johal, who was working late so she could attend a wedding celebration for her granddaughter the next day. The victim’s son, Gary Johal, is now seeking justice.

“It’s still the same, still hurts the same,” Johal stated. “Still can’t move forward. Life has just been going down. My mother was everything to me and I can’t see myself moving forward at this moment. At least without the justice that we deserve.”

Another victim, 19-year-old Karli Smith, was reportedly shot while waiting for a ride home. Her father, plaintiff Matt Alexander, opened up about the trauma the tragedy has caused while expressing the pain of having to bury your own child.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages. In the meantime, Fedex has issued a response saying they will be reviewing the allegations.

MORE NEWS: Trump Endorsement Important To GOP Voters