Fallout continues for Rep. Cheney after the latest criticism of President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a House Republican Leadership news conference in the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:05 PM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) faced fresh calls for her resignation following her latest criticism of President Trump. On Thursday, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) condemned the Wyoming lawmaker. Roy said she’s “forfeited her right to be chair of the Republican Conference.

Cheney has emerged as an outspoken critic of President Trump since Joe Biden’s inauguration. She faced more backlash after publicly breaking with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during a Wednesday press conference regarding whether or not the 45th President should speak at CPAC.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) whispers to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) during a House Republican Leadership news conference in the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 24: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) whispers to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) during a House Republican Leadership news conference in the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

“That’s up to CPAC,” Cheney answered. “I’ve been clear in my views about President Trump and the extent to which following January 6 — I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.”

McCarthy, on the other hand, stated that he agreed President Trump should speak at CPAC. Earlier this month, Cheney faced a vote to remove her from her committee assignments after criticizing President Trump following the January 6 demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol. House Republicans ultimately voted to keep her in her positions.

