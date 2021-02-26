Trending

Fallout continues for Rep. Cheney after latest criticism of President Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, joins the other GOP leaders speaking to reporters as Congress preps for its first votes on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

UPDATED 9:07 AM PT – Friday, February 26, 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has faced renewed calls for her resignation following her latest criticism of President Trump. Congressmen Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Chip Roy (R-Md.) condemned the Wyoming lawmaker Thursday with Roy stating she’s “forfeited her right to be chair of the Republican caucus.”

Cheney has emerged as an outspoken critic of President Trump since Joe Biden’s inauguration. She’s facing more backlash after publicly breaking with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during a Wednesday press conference when she questioned whether or not the 45th president should speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Earlier this month, Cheney faced a vote to remove her as conference chair after criticizing President Trump following the January 6 demonstrations at the Capitol Building. House Republicans ultimately voted to keep her in her positions.

