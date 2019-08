Falcons sign K Bryant to one-year, $3 million deal

Oct 14, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (3) is assisted on the bench after being injured after kicking a 57 yard field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Oct 14, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (3) is assisted on the bench after being injured after kicking a 57 yard field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

August 31, 2019

The Atlanta Falcons welcomed back 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant on Saturday.

Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but the team released him in February.

Kickers Giorgio Tavecchio and Blair Walsh struggled in the preseason, prompting the Falcons to give Bryant a tryout on Friday.

On Saturday he signed a one-year contract for $3 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Tavecchio was only 4-for-9 on his field goal attempts, and Walsh was 1-for-2 during the preseason.

Bryant spent the past 10 seasons with Atlanta after previous stints with the Giants, Colts, Dolphins and Buccaneers. He ranks 11th in NFL history with 388 made field goals.

–Field Level Media