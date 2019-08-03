Falcons QB Benkert has ‘major’ toe injury



FILE PHOTO: Aug 1, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert (6) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Aug 1, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert (6) throws a pass against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

August 3, 2019

The toe injury suffered by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game could cost him the backup role.

Pushing veteran Matt Schaub for the No. 2 spot behind Matt Ryan, Benkert boosted his cause in the preseason opener by completing 19 of 34 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Canton, Ohio.

Benkert, 24, left with the injury during the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 14-10 win.

On Saturday, NFL Network characterized the injury as a “major one” while the Falcons announced they had agreed to terms with quarterback Matt Simms.

Benkert, who was undrafted out of Virginia in 2018, spent last season on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Simms, 30, most recently played with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football. He spent time with the Falcons from 2015-17.

The son of former NFL quarterback Phil Simms appeared in four games with the New York Jets during the 2013-14 seasons, passing for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

–Field Level Media