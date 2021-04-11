Fake reporter dupes press corps into asking questions during White House press briefings

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:55 AM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

An online individual fooled White House reporters into asking questions during press briefings. Recent reports detailed the persona of Kacey Montagu, a fake profile used by an unknown person to infiltrate the White House press corps.

Montagu has posed as a fellow reporter who was unable to be in the Brady Briefing Room due to COVID protocols and restrictions. According to reporting by Politico, Montagu is most likely a ROBLOX user and part of the online community that jokingly calls its users “Legos.”

At least four times in recent weeks, press corps members have passed questions along on behalf of Montagu to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Most recently, she was asked about Joe Biden’s relationship with former President Obama.

“As today’s print pooler, I’m going to ask an inquiry for myself [and] one of my colleagues who can’t be here because of COVID restrictions: How involved is former President Obama and First Lady Obama in the Biden-Harris administration?” questioned Chris Johnson of the Washington Blade. “Is President Biden seeking to bring back the often bipartisan portrait unveiling events at the White House?”

“I’m certain we will have bipartisan unveiling events at the appropriate time when COVID allows,” Psaki answered. “In terms of his engagement with President Obama, they are not just former colleagues…but they also remain close friends. They are in close touch, but we just don’t read out those specific calls.”

It’s unclear exactly who Montagu really is, but the infiltration reportedly dates back to at least December of 2020.

Montagu reportedly said: “The press corps is doing a pretty bad job at the moment, so I decided I would ensure some transparency.”