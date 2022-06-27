Faith-based law firm challenges Calif. pro-abortion legislation

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:37 AM PT – Monday, June 27, 2022

In face of Roe v. Wade getting overturned in a historic Supreme Court decision Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1666 into law to protect abortion providers. He’s expected to sign several other similar measures to codify abortion.

The Pacific Justice Institute (PJI) is working to oppose one of those bills, which are expected to go on the November ballot. One America’s Natasha Sweatte sat down with PJI President Brad Dacus about the ongoing fight.