Factbox-Winners at the 2022 BRIT Awards

FILE PHOTO: Becky Hill receives the award for Best Dance Act at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 8, 2022 REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
February 9, 2022
LONDON (Reuters) – The 2022 BRIT Awards, Britain’s pop music honours, were held in London on Tuesday.
Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
“30,” Adele
SONG OF THE YEAR:
“Easy On Me,” Adele
ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Adele
GROUP OF THE YEAR:
Wolf Alice
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Billie Eilish
INTERNATIONAL GROUP:
Silk Sonic
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR:
“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
BEST NEW ARTIST:
Little Simz
BEST ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT:
Sam Fender
BEST HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT:
Dave
BEST DANCE ACT:
Becky Hill
BEST POP/RNB ACT:
Dua Lipa
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:
Ed Sheeran
RISING STAR:
Holly Humberstone
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:
Inflo
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)