Factbox-Winners at the 2022 BRIT Awards



FILE PHOTO: Becky Hill receives the award for Best Dance Act at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 8, 2022 REUTERS/Peter Cziborra FILE PHOTO: Becky Hill receives the award for Best Dance Act at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 8, 2022 REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

February 9, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – The 2022 BRIT Awards, Britain’s pop music honours, were held in London on Tuesday.

Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

“30,” Adele

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Easy On Me,” Adele

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Adele

GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Wolf Alice

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Billie Eilish

INTERNATIONAL GROUP:

Silk Sonic

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR:

“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo

BEST NEW ARTIST:

Little Simz

BEST ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT:

Sam Fender

BEST HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT:

Dave

BEST DANCE ACT:

Becky Hill

BEST POP/RNB ACT:

Dua Lipa

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:

Ed Sheeran

RISING STAR:

Holly Humberstone

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

Inflo

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)