Factbox-What’s on tap at Apple’s ‘California streaming’ event?



FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo

September 13, 2021

(Reuters) – IPhone 13 in bright colors and a new series of AirPods and Apple Watch may be on the menu as consumers and analysts dial in for Apple Inc’s product event on Tuesday.

The Silicon Valley company is expected to announce a number of upgrades to its iPhone, including a new A-series chipset, better night mode in cameras and the latest WiFi specification, at the special event, which will be held virtually at 1000 PT (1700 GMT).

Based on various media reports, here are some of the features expected in the latest Apple devices:

IPHONE 13

The lineup is expected https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/01/iphone-13-kuo-predicts-smaller-screen-notch-improved-cameras.html to come in four different formats – a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max – and three new colors such as pink, bronze and graphite grey, according to a CNBC report.

The new iPhone might see some design changes such as a smaller notch and could be pricier than its predecessor.

WIFI 6E and 5G

The latest iPhone lineup is expected to support the newer and speedier Wifi 6E standard and may extend extremely fast millimeter wave 5G connectivity to more countries.

CAMERA UPGRADE

The Pro lineup is likely to have more advanced cameras that offer a video version of portrait mode, higher quality video option called ProRes and new filters.

They may also sport ultra-wide angle lenses and wider apertures to shoot better-looking images in low light. Report https://www.macrumors.com/2021/02/02/iphone-13-upgraded-ultra-wide-lens-rumors also suggest that the upgrade will be common across all iPhone 13 models and not be limited to the more expensive Pro line.

AIRPODS 3

The third-generation Airpods may https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-26/apple-developing-smaller-airpods-pro-revamped-entry-level-model get a makeover to resemble the higher-end AirPods Pro and feature spatial audio support, according to a Bloomberg report.

APPLE WATCH SERIES 7

The Series 7 may https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-14/apple-plans-faster-watch-future-temperature-and-glucose-sensors sport a bigger screen, faster processor and could be 5G-enabled. It is also expected to have better battery life, a Bloomberg report said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)