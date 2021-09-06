Factbox-U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies struggle to restart production after Ida hit



September 6, 2021

(Reuters) – Energy companies mostly continued to keep output halted even a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast.

About 88%, or 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production and 83%, or 1.8 billion cubic feet per day, of natural gas output remains shut in the U.S. side of the Gulf of Mexico, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday.

Insurers could face a hit of about $1 billion from physical damage to offshore rigs and structures from the storm, according to preliminary estimates from U.S. property data and analytics company CoreLogic.

Gulf of Mexico offshore wells account for 17% of U.S. crude oil production and 5% of dry natural gas production. More than 45% of total U.S. refining capacity lies along the Gulf Coast.

The following is a timeline of current measures being taken:

OPERATOR OPERATIONS/LOCATION CAPACITY DATE DETAILS USN

(BPD)

Royal Dutch Shell Enchilada/Salsa, – Started process of redeploying

Appomattox, Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Sept. 5 personnel to Enchilada/Salsa

Auger – 80% of Shell-operated production

remains shut

– Enchilada/Salsa along with other

deep water facilities – Appomattox,

Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Auger – remain

shut

– No significant structural damage

to Appomattox, Mars, Olympus, Ursa,

Auger, and Enchilada/Salsa assets.

– Norco manufacturing facility

continues to assess impacts; site

still without electrical power

– May begin restarting Norco,

Louisiana, oil refinery in about two

weeks- sources

Norco 230,611

Sept. 5

Marathon Petroleum Corp Garyville, Louisiana refinery 578,000 Sept. 3 Initial stages of restart underway

Enbridge Gulf of Mexico pipelines Sept. 3 Nautilus and Garden Banks pipelines

ready to resume service; Mississippi

Canyon Gas line remains offline

Chevron Corp Gulf of Mexico platforms Sept. 3 Redeployed essential personnel to

all of its six offshore platforms in

Gulf of Mexico

PBF Energy Chalmette refinery, Louisiana 190,000 Sept. 3 Power being restored to refinery [nL1N2Q51RM]

Royal Dutch Shell Norco, Geismar plants, Louisiana Sept. 2 No timeline for restart

Louisiana Offshore Oil Port Sept. 2 Remains closed

(LOOP)

Port Fourchon, Port of Houma Louisiana Sept. 2 Reopens with restrictions

Phillips 66 Bayway refinery, Linden terminal, 258,500 Sept. 2 Restoring Linden Terminal

New Jersey operations; Bayway ops normal

Delta Air Lines Trainer refinery, Pennsylvania 190,000 Sept. 2 Operating normally, experienced

minor flooding

Kinder Morgan Products (SE) Pipe Line, Baton Sept. 2 Restores power

Rouge Station

BP Plc Gulf of Mexico facilities Sept. 2 Production remains shut-in

Royal Dutch Shell Gulf of Mexico pipelines Sept. 2 Damage to transfer station West

Delta-143, offshore facilities

BHP Shenzi platform Sept. 1 Started to re-staff

Chevron Corp Gulf of Mexico facilities Sept. 1 Redeploying personnel for

assessments, restore production

Exxon Mobil Corp Baton Rouge, Louisiana 520,000 Aug. 31 Refinery beginning restart

Phillips 66 Alliance refinery, Louisiana and 255,600 Aug. 31 Post-storm assessments underway

other assets

Murphy Oil Gulf of Mexico Aug. 31 Returning workers to offshore

platforms, early stages of restoring

production

Colonial Pipeline Co Aug. 31 Restarted main gasoline, distillate

lines

Valero Energy Corp St. Charles, Meraux refineries, 215,000 (St Aug. 31 Assessing possible damage

Louisiana Charles)125,0

00 (Meraux)

Marathon Petroleum Corp Garyville, Louisiana refinery 578,000 Aug. 31 Minor damage

Equinor Titan oil platform Aug. 30 Will take days for “clear picture”

of impact

Phillips 66 Lake Charles refinery, Louisiana 264,000 Aug. 30 Resumes normal ops

Royal Dutch Shell Ursa, Mars, Olympus, Appomattox, Aug. 30 -Turritella (floating production

Stones, Auger and Enchilada/Salsa storage and offloading

platforms vessel)resumes production

-Mars, Olympus and Ursa intact and

on location

Occidental Petroleum Corp Facilities along the eastern, Aug. 27 Implementing weather-related

central Gulf of Mexico and the procedures

U.S. Gulf Coast

W&T Offshore Central and eastern Gulf of Mexico Aug. 27 Evacuating personnel

Destin Pipeline Gulf of Mexico Aug. 26 To evacuate MP260 Platform,

Pascagoula Gas Plant expected to

shut by Friday

