Factbox-U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies struggle to restart production after Ida hit

FILE PHOTO: The Shell Norco manufacturing facility is flooded after Hurricane Ida pummeled Norco, Louisiana, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Devika Krishna Kumar
September 6, 2021
(Reuters) – Energy companies mostly continued to keep output halted even a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast.
About 88%, or 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production and 83%, or 1.8 billion cubic feet per day, of natural gas output remains shut in the U.S. side of the Gulf of Mexico, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday.
Insurers could face a hit of about $1 billion from physical damage to offshore rigs and structures from the storm, according to preliminary estimates from U.S. property data and analytics company CoreLogic.
Gulf of Mexico offshore wells account for 17% of U.S. crude oil production and 5% of dry natural gas production. More than 45% of total U.S. refining capacity lies along the Gulf Coast.
The following is a timeline of current measures being taken:
OPERATOR OPERATIONS/LOCATION CAPACITY DATE DETAILS USN
(BPD)
Royal Dutch Shell Enchilada/Salsa, – Started process of redeploying
Appomattox, Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Sept. 5 personnel to Enchilada/Salsa
Auger – 80% of Shell-operated production
remains shut
– Enchilada/Salsa along with other
deep water facilities – Appomattox,
Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Auger – remain
shut
– No significant structural damage
to Appomattox, Mars, Olympus, Ursa,
Auger, and Enchilada/Salsa assets.
– Norco manufacturing facility
continues to assess impacts; site
still without electrical power
– May begin restarting Norco,
Louisiana, oil refinery in about two
weeks- sources
Norco 230,611
Sept. 5
Marathon Petroleum Corp Garyville, Louisiana refinery 578,000 Sept. 3 Initial stages of restart underway
Enbridge Gulf of Mexico pipelines Sept. 3 Nautilus and Garden Banks pipelines
ready to resume service; Mississippi
Canyon Gas line remains offline
Chevron Corp Gulf of Mexico platforms Sept. 3 Redeployed essential personnel to
all of its six offshore platforms in
Gulf of Mexico
PBF Energy Chalmette refinery, Louisiana 190,000 Sept. 3 Power being restored to refinery [nL1N2Q51RM]
Royal Dutch Shell Norco, Geismar plants, Louisiana Sept. 2 No timeline for restart
Louisiana Offshore Oil Port Sept. 2 Remains closed
(LOOP)
Port Fourchon, Port of Houma Louisiana Sept. 2 Reopens with restrictions
Phillips 66 Bayway refinery, Linden terminal, 258,500 Sept. 2 Restoring Linden Terminal
New Jersey operations; Bayway ops normal
Delta Air Lines Trainer refinery, Pennsylvania 190,000 Sept. 2 Operating normally, experienced
minor flooding
Kinder Morgan Products (SE) Pipe Line, Baton Sept. 2 Restores power
Rouge Station
BP Plc Gulf of Mexico facilities Sept. 2 Production remains shut-in
Royal Dutch Shell Gulf of Mexico pipelines Sept. 2 Damage to transfer station West
Delta-143, offshore facilities
BHP Shenzi platform Sept. 1 Started to re-staff
Chevron Corp Gulf of Mexico facilities Sept. 1 Redeploying personnel for
assessments, restore production
Exxon Mobil Corp Baton Rouge, Louisiana 520,000 Aug. 31 Refinery beginning restart
Phillips 66 Alliance refinery, Louisiana and 255,600 Aug. 31 Post-storm assessments underway
other assets
Murphy Oil Gulf of Mexico Aug. 31 Returning workers to offshore
platforms, early stages of restoring
production
Colonial Pipeline Co Aug. 31 Restarted main gasoline, distillate
lines
Valero Energy Corp St. Charles, Meraux refineries, 215,000 (St Aug. 31 Assessing possible damage
Louisiana Charles)125,0
00 (Meraux)
Marathon Petroleum Corp Garyville, Louisiana refinery 578,000 Aug. 31 Minor damage
Equinor Titan oil platform Aug. 30 Will take days for “clear picture”
of impact
Phillips 66 Lake Charles refinery, Louisiana 264,000 Aug. 30 Resumes normal ops
Royal Dutch Shell Ursa, Mars, Olympus, Appomattox, Aug. 30 -Turritella (floating production
Stones, Auger and Enchilada/Salsa storage and offloading
platforms vessel)resumes production
-Mars, Olympus and Ursa intact and
on location
Occidental Petroleum Corp Facilities along the eastern, Aug. 27 Implementing weather-related
central Gulf of Mexico and the procedures
U.S. Gulf Coast
W&T Offshore Central and eastern Gulf of Mexico Aug. 27 Evacuating personnel
Destin Pipeline Gulf of Mexico Aug. 26 To evacuate MP260 Platform,
Pascagoula Gas Plant expected to
shut by Friday
