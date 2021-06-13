Factbox-Tennis-Grand Slam titles won by the men’s ‘Big Three’



June 13, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – The following is a factbox on the Grand Slam titles won by the men’s ‘Big Three’ of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

ROGER FEDERER

Total Grand Slam titles: 20

Australian Open: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018

French Open: 2009

Wimbledon: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017

U.S. Open: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

RAFA NADAL

Total Grand Slam titles: 20

Australian Open: 2009

French Open: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Wimbledon: 2008, 2010

U.S. Open: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Total Grand Slam titles: 19

Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021

French Open: 2016, 2021

Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019

U.S. Open: 2011, 2015, 2018

