FACTBOX – Soccer – Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo



FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - English Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 29, 2008 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Toby Melville FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - English Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 29, 2008 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Toby Melville

August 27, 2021

(Reuters) – Factbox on Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to re-join Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday.

EARLY DAYS

* Born Feb. 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira.

* Plays youth team football at Nacional before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2002.

MANCHESTER UNITED (2003-09)

* United manager Alex Ferguson signs the 18-year-old for 12.24 million pounds ($16.85 million) in August 2003.

* In 2006-07, United win the title and Ronaldo is named England’s Footballer of the Year.

* Celebrates League and Champions League double in the 2007-08 season, finishing as Europe’s top goalscorer with 42 goals.

* Caps 2008 season by winning the Ballon d’Or.

* In 2008-09, helps United to the Premier League title and League Cup.

* Scores 118 goals in 291 appearances for United.

REAL MADRID (2009-18)

* Signs for 80 million pounds ($110.15 million) from United in 2009, a world record fee at the time.

* Scores 46 goals in the 2011-12 LaLiga season as Real win the title.

* Scores a record 17 goals in the Champions League in 2013-14 as Real secure a 10th European title.

* Scores the decisive spot kick in penalty shootout against Atletico to give Real their 11th Champions League title in 2016.

* Wins the Ballon d’Or in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

* Finishes as Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals.

JUVENTUS (2018-21)

* Signs for the Turin club in July 2018 for a reported fee of 100 million euros ($117.93 million), the highest ever for a player over 30.

* Scores 21 goals as Juventus win their eighth consecutive Scudetto, thereby becoming the first player to win league titles in England, Spain and Italy.

* Comes in third place for the 2019 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, behind Messi and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

* Nets 31 times to finish as the second-highest goalscorer in the 2019-20 Serie A season as Juventus again win the title.

* Juventus, however, get knocked out by Lyon in the round of 16 in the Champions League.

* Wins the Serie A golden boot for 2020-21 with 29 goals but the Italian giants fail to win the league, finishing fourth.

* Finishes with 101 goals in 134 games across all competitions.

PORTUGAL (2003-)

* Makes Portugal debut in August 2003.

* Helps side to runners-up spot at Euro 2004.

* Portugal are eliminated from the 2010 World Cup by Spain in the last 16.

* Portugal go out in the group stage at the 2014 World Cup with Ronaldo clearly struggling with injury.

* In 2016, helps Portugal win their first European title as they beat France 1-0 in the final.

* Captains Portugal to victory over the Netherlands in the 2018-19 Nations League final.

* Scores against France at Euro 2020, equalling former Iran captain Ali Daei’s international record of 109 goals.

($1 = 0.8480 euros)

($1 = 0.7263 pounds)

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal and Julien Pretot)