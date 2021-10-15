Factbox-Reaction to the killing of UK lawmaker David Amess



October 15, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said.

Below is reaction to the death of David Amess:

CARRIE JOHNSON, WIFE OF PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON

“Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children.”

SIMON COVENEY, IRISH FOREIGN MINISTER

“What a shocking and tragic incident. Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with family, friends and political colleagues of Sir David Amess MP.”

NICOLA STURGEON, FIRST MINISTER OF SCOTLAND

“This is awful beyond words. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with David’s family, friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace.

“Elected representatives from across the political spectrum will be united in sadness and shock today. In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no-one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents.”

DOMINIC RAAB, UK DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER

“Heartbroken that we have lost Sir David Amess MP. A great common sense politician and a formidable campaigner with a big heart, and tremendous generosity of spirit – including towards those he disagreed with. RIP my friend.”

RISHI SUNAK, UK FINANCE MINISTER

“The worst aspect of violence is its inhumanity. It steals joy from the world and can take from us that which we love the most. Today it took a father, a husband, and a respected colleague. All my thoughts and prayers are with Sir David’s loved ones.”

LIZ TRUSS, UK FOREIGN MINISTER

“Devastated to hear the terrible news about Sir David Amess MP. He was a lovely, lovely man and a superb parliamentarian. My thoughts are with all his family and friends.”

NADHIM ZAHAWI, UK EDUCATION MINISTER

“Rest In Peace Sir David. You were a champion for animal welfare, the less fortunate, and the people of Southend West. You will be missed by many.”

SAJID JAVID, UK HEALTH MINISTER

“Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess’ murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role. My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him. Let us remember him and what he did with his life.”

KWASI KWARTENG, UK BUSINESS MINISTER

“Sir David was a thoroughly decent, kind and thoughtful man. An exemplary Member of Parliament who fought for his constituents with devotion. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this deeply tragic time.”

MICHAEL GOVE, UK LEVELLING UP MINISTER

“David Amess’s passing is heartbreakingly sad. Just terrible, terrible news. He was a good and gentle man, he showed charity and compassion to all, his every word and act were marked by kindness. My heart goes out to his family.”

BRENDAN COX, HUSBAND OF LABOUR LAWMAKER JO COX WHO WAS MURDERED IN 2016

“My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now. This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now.”

GORDON BROWN, FORMER LABOUR PRIME MINISTER

“Saddened and shocked to hear about the death of Sir David Amess. My condolences to his family and friends.”

DAVID CAMERON, FORMER CONSERVATIVE PRIME MINISTER

“This is the most devastating, horrific & tragic news. David Amess was a kind & thoroughly decent man – & he was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet. Words cannot adequately express the horror of what has happened today. Right now, my heart goes out to David’s family.”

