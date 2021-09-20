Factbox-Key winners for the 2021 Emmy Awards

A general view shows the red carpet ahead of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
September 20, 2021
(Reuters) – Here is a list of winners in key categories at television’s Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast live on CBS television:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
“The Crown”
BEST COMEDY SERIES
“Ted Lasso”
BEST LIMITED SERIES
“The Queen’s Gambit”
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Karishma Singh)