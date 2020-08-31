Factbox: Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

The Black Eyed Peas perform during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screen grab image made available on August 30, 2020. VIACOM/Handout via REUTERS
August 31, 2020
(Reuters) – The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held as a mostly virtual event on Sunday, with some performances in front of a limited audience at locations in New York City.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
BEST K-POP
BTS “On”
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat
BEST POP
BTS – “On”
BEST R&B
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Himani Sarkar)