Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards



Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger celebrate after winning the Oscar for Best Picture for "CODA" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger celebrate after winning the Oscar for Best Picture for "CODA" at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

March 28, 2022

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

BEST PICTURE

“CODA”

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith – “King Richard”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur – “CODA”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Belfast”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“CODA”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Encanto”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

“Summer of Soul”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“Drive My Car” – Japan

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Dune”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Sandra Maler)