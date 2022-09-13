Factbox-Key winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards

By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
“Succession”
BEST COMEDY SERIES
“Ted Lasso”
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
“The White Lotus”
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
