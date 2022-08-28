Factbox: Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lizzo-“About Damn Time”
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow-“Industry Baby”
BEST K-POP
Lisa-“LALISA”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Dove Cameron
BEST POP
Harry Styles-“As It Was”
BEST R&B
The Weeknd-“Out of Time”
BEST HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby-“Do We Have A Problem?”
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK-“The Virtual”
