Factbox: Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lizzo-“About Damn Time”

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow-“Industry Baby”

BEST K-POP

Lisa-“LALISA”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Dove Cameron

BEST POP

Harry Styles-“As It Was”

BEST R&B

The Weeknd-“Out of Time”

BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby-“Do We Have A Problem?”

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK-“The Virtual”

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway)