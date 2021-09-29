Factbox-Hiring for holiday season in tightening U.S. labor market



FILE PHOTO: A "Now Hiring" sign advertising jobs at a hand car wash is seen along a street in Miami, Florida, U.S. May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A "Now Hiring" sign advertising jobs at a hand car wash is seen along a street in Miami, Florida, U.S. May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

September 29, 2021

(Reuters) -Retailers, restaurants and providers of delivery services are scrambling to hire and retain workers ahead of the all-important holiday season as they wrestle with a tight U.S. labor market.

While some are offering more work hours to existing employees to ensure their stores are sufficiently staffed during the festive season, others are handing out hefty bonuses to new workers. The holiday season is the busiest shopping period of the year, accounting for the bulk of the retail industry’s annual sales.

Here is a list of holiday staffing plans from U.S. companies:

Company Hiring plans – 2020 2019 Main hiring

2021 depts/2021

incentives

1-800-Flowe More than More than More than Across gourmet foods

rs.Com Inc 10,000 10,000 8,000 and gifting brands

Amazon.com 125,000 U.S. 100,000 U.S. N/A Hiring to help run

Inc warehouse and workers, U.S. logistics

transportation including in facilities; raised

workers, over warehouses, on minimum wage to over

55,000 tech top of 33,000 $18 an hour

and corporate corporate,

jobs globally tech workers

Dick’s Up to 10,000 Up to 9,000 8,000 Stores and

Sporting distribution centers

Goods

Dollar Tree About 35,000 More than More than Hiring https://bwnews.pr/39EVrpd

Inc 25,000 25,000 store managers,

assistant store

managers and

distribution center

leaders; $1,000

sign-on bonus https://bit.ly/39IqobV

for some

distribution centers

workers

FedEx Corp 90,000 More than 55,000 Package handlers,

70,000 operations managers

and couriers

Kohl’s Corp About 90,000 About 90,000 90,000 Stores, distribution

centers and

e-commerce

fulfillment centers;

holiday season

bonuses ranging from

$100-$400 for some

workers

Macy’s Inc About 76,000 25,000 80,000 Stores, call

centers, warehouses,

and fulfillment

centers

Michaels Over 20,000 Over 16,000 About Across U.S. and

Cos Inc 15,000 Canada stores and

distribution centers

Party City Nearly 17,000 About 20,000 About Party City stores

Holdco Inc 25,000 and Halloween City

pop-up locations

Target Corp 100,000 On par with More than Offering more work

2019 130,000 hours to existing

employees; tripling

the number of store

fulfillment expert

roles over the last

two years

United Over 100,000 Over 100,000 100,000 Package handlers and

Parcel drivers; eligible

Service Inc seasonal employees

who are students can

earn up to $1,300

toward college

expenses

Walmart Inc 20,000 N/A Store

About 150,000 seasonal associates to help

store workers in with curbside pick

associates, online up, freight handlers

mostly in fulfillment and lift drivers at

permanent, centers distribution

full-time centers, fulfillment

roles; 20,000 centers and

permanent transportation

supply chain offices; minimum

wage raised to

$16.40 per hour,

workers with Sam’s Club

boosting it to $15

per hour

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)