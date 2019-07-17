Factbox: Forty Republicans criticize Trump’s inflammatory tweets



(Reuters) – Forty of the 250 Republicans serving in the U.S. Congress as of Wednesday afternoon have criticized Republican President Donald Trump over his attacks, widely condemned as racist, on four Democratic lawmakers, all minority women.

Four Republicans voted on Tuesday in favor a Democratic-sponsored House of Representatives resolution condemning Trump’s tweets, despite being told by Republican leaders to oppose it.

Will Hurd, Susan Brooks, Brian Fitzpatrick and Fred Upton – along with independent Justin Amash, a former Republican – voted with Democrats to pass the resolution 240-187.

Defying Trump is a politically risky act for a Republican lawmaker. The president, who enjoys strong political support among a core group of conservative voters, frequently lashes out against almost anyone he perceives to be an opponent.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that four Democratic congresswomen – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – should “go back” where they came from, even though all of them are U.S. citizens and three were born in the United States.

Here is a list of Republicans in Congress who have voiced some level of concern about Trump’s contentious remarks.

House of Representatives

Will Hurd, Texas, told CNN: “Those tweets are racist and xenophobic.” Voted for the House resolution condemning Trump’s tweets.

Chip Roy, Texas, tweeted: “POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S.”

Pete Olson, Texas, tweeted that he would “urge our President immediately disavow his comments.”

Ron Wright, Texas, said in a statement that he “strongly disagree with the President’s tweet.”

Fred Upton, Michigan, tweeted: “Frankly I’m appalled by the President’s tweets. There’s no excuse.” Voted for the House resolution condemning Trump’s tweets.

Paul Mitchell, Michigan, tweeted: “We must be better than comments like these … These comments are beneath leaders.”

Bill Huizenga, Michigan, tweeted: “Strongly disagree with what the President said in a series of tweets over the weekend.”

Susan Brooks, Indiana, on Facebook and Twitter: Trump’s remarks were “inappropriate and do not reflect American values.” Voted for the House resolution condemning Trump’s tweets.

Peter King, New York, said through a spokesperson, “The tweets were inappropriate and wrong.”

John Katko, New York, tweeted: “The President’s tweets were wrong,” and “criticism should focus on policy.”

Elise Stefanik, New York, said the “tweets were inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong.”

Mike Turner, Ohio, said Trump’s “tweets from this weekend were racist and he should apologize.”

Troy Balderson, Ohio, said he does “not condone yesterday’s tweets.”

Dave Joyce, Ohio, said: “What the President tweeted this weekend was wrong.”

Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio, tweeted: Trump’s comments “were wildly inappropriate.”

Steve Stivers, Ohio, said the tweets were “unacceptable and stand directly in the way of progress.”

Steve Womack, Arkansas, said the President’s remarks “aren’t defensible.”

Adam Kinzinger, Illinois, said: “What the President tweeted this weekend was wrong, and does nothing but further divide us.”

Don Bacon, Nebraska, said: “The President’s tweets toward the four Congresswomen were unacceptable.”

Lloyd Smucker, Pennsylvania, said: “Racially-motivated statements or behavior is totally unacceptable.”

Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin, told a newspaper the tweets were “wrong” and that the president was “mean tweeting.”

Jaime Herrera Beutler, Washington, tweeted: “We can & must defend our ideas on how to improve our country w/o descending into divisive & demeaning language.”

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington, said Trump was “wrong” in his tweets.

Tom Cole, Oklahoma, said he was “deeply disappointed in the president’s comments … Use of such language is inappropriate and demeans the office of the presidency.”

Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota, said: “Attacking any citizen based on where they are from is never OK.”

Dusty Johnson, South Dakota, called the comments “inappropriate.”

Senate

John Cornyn, Texas, told CNN: “What the President said was a mistake and an unforced error.”

Joni Ernst, Iowa, told a newspaper: “Yeah I do [find Trump’s comments racist]. They’re American citizens.”

Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania, said: “President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from. Three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine.”

Susan Collins, Maine, said the president’s tweets were “way over the line, and he should take that down.”

Mitt Romney, Utah, said: “The president’s comments were destructive, demeaning, and disunifying.”

Roy Blunt, Missouri, said: “Just because the so-called squad constantly insults and attacks the president isn’t a reason to adopt their unacceptable tactics.”

Tim Scott, South Carolina, said the tweets were “unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language.”

Rob Portman, Ohio, told CNN: “The comments are unnecessary and wrong by their very nature.”

Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, said: “There is no excuse for the president’s spiteful comments. They were absolutely unacceptable and this needs to stop.”

Marco Rubio, Florida, told reporters that “the president shouldn’t have written that. I think it damages him.”

Jerry Moran, Kansas, told a newspaper it was “inappropriate to suggest they go home to any place – they are home.”

Cory Gardner, Colorado, told a Colorado radio station: “I disagree with the president. I wouldn’t have sent those tweets.”

Johnny Isakson, Georgia, called the tweets “totally inappropriate” and that “there is not a debate about whether or not it’s acceptable.”

John Thune, South Dakota, told a newspaper: “I think the president needs to tone down the rhetoric, stop the personal attacks.”

(Reporting by Jonas Ekblom; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Dan Grebler, Cynthia Osterman and Leslie Adler)