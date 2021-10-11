Factbox: China Evergrande’s upcoming bond coupon payments



October 11, 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group, with $305 billion in liabilities, is facing its biggest test yet in public debt markets as the distressed developer scrambles for funds ahead of what could be one of China’s largest restructurings.

Bond coupon payments totalling more than $148 million are due on Monday, after the company on Sept. 29 failed to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5% March 2024 dollar bond. It also missed $83.5 million in coupon payments the previous week.

While the developer does not have any more onshore or offshore bonds maturing this year, it must still make coupon payments for its offshore bonds totalling $500 million by Dec. 28.

Following is a list of Evergrande’s upcoming coupon payments on its onshore and offshore bonds.

Maturity Ccy Outstanding Next Next RIC

amount coupon coupon

date amount

Apr. 11, USD $1.45 bln Oct. 11, $68.88

2022 2021 mln

Apr. 11, USD $850 mln Oct. 11, $42.5

2023 2021 mln

Apr. 11, USD $700 mln Oct. 11, $36.75

2024 2021 mln

Oct. 19, CNY 2.1 bln Oct. 19, 121.8

2025 yuan 2021 mln yuan

Jan. 30, USD $300 mln Oct. 30, $14.25

2022 2021 mln

Nov. 6, USD $645 mln Nov. 6, $41.93

2022 2021 mln

Nov. 6, USD $590 mln Nov. 6, $40.56

2023 2021 mln

Jun. 28, USD $1.34 bln Dec. 28, $50.43

2023 2021 mln

Jun. 28, USD $4.68 bln Dec. 28, $204.77

2025 2021 mln

($1 = 6.4369 Chinese yuan)

