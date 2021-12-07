Trending

Factbox-China Evergrande’s bond coupon payments through May 2022

The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong
The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

December 7, 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Some offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group did not receive coupon payments by the end of a 30-day grace period, four people with knowledge of the matter said, pushing the cash-strapped property developer closer to formal default.

Failure to make $82.5 million in interest payments that were due last month would trigger cross-default on the firm’s roughly $19 billion of international bonds and put the developer at risk of becoming China’s biggest-ever defaulter.

While the developer does not have any more onshore or offshore bonds maturing this year, it has $255.2 million in coupon payments due on Dec. 28.

Following is a list of upcoming U.S. and Hong Kong dollar bond coupon payment due dates for Evergrande and its units through May 2022:

Bond Outstanding Next Next RIC

amount coupon coupon

date amount

China $1.34 bln Dec. 28, $50.43

Evergrande 2021 mln

7.5% June 2023

China $4.68 bln Dec. 28, $204.77

Evergrande 2021 mln

8.75% June

2025

China $1 bln Jan. 22, $57.5 mln

Evergrande 2022

11.5% Jan.

2023

China $1 bln Jan. 22, $60 mln

Evergrande 12% 2022

Jan. 2024

Scenery $2 bln Jan. 24, $115 mln

Journey 11.5% 2022

Oct. 2022

Scenery $2 bln Jan. 24, $120 mln

Journey 12% 2022

Oct. 2023

China HK$81 mln Feb. 14, HK$1.72

Evergrande 2022 mln

4.25% Feb.

2023

China $2.025 bln Mar. 23, $83.53

Evergrande (due at 2022 mln (at

8.25% March maturity) maturity)

2022

China $1 bln Mar. 29, $47.5 mln

Evergrande 2022

9.5% March

2024

China $1.45 bln Apr. 11, $68.88

Evergrande (due at 2022 mln (at

9.5% April maturity) maturity)

2022

China $850 mln Apr. 11, $42.5 mln

Evergrande 10% 2022

April 2023

China $700 mln Apr. 11, $36.75

Evergrande 2022 mln

10.5% April

2024

Scenery $645 mln May 6, $41.93

Journey 13% 2022 mln

Nov. 2022

Scenery $590 mln May 6, $40.56

Journey 13.75% 2022 mln

Nov. 2023

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Christopher Cushing)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE