Factbox-China Evergrande’s bond coupon payments through May 2022

December 7, 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Some offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group did not receive coupon payments by the end of a 30-day grace period, four people with knowledge of the matter said, pushing the cash-strapped property developer closer to formal default.

Failure to make $82.5 million in interest payments that were due last month would trigger cross-default on the firm’s roughly $19 billion of international bonds and put the developer at risk of becoming China’s biggest-ever defaulter.

While the developer does not have any more onshore or offshore bonds maturing this year, it has $255.2 million in coupon payments due on Dec. 28.

Following is a list of upcoming U.S. and Hong Kong dollar bond coupon payment due dates for Evergrande and its units through May 2022:

Bond Outstanding Next Next RIC

amount coupon coupon

date amount

China $1.34 bln Dec. 28, $50.43

Evergrande 2021 mln

7.5% June 2023

China $4.68 bln Dec. 28, $204.77

Evergrande 2021 mln

8.75% June

2025

China $1 bln Jan. 22, $57.5 mln

Evergrande 2022

11.5% Jan.

2023

China $1 bln Jan. 22, $60 mln

Evergrande 12% 2022

Jan. 2024

Scenery $2 bln Jan. 24, $115 mln

Journey 11.5% 2022

Oct. 2022

Scenery $2 bln Jan. 24, $120 mln

Journey 12% 2022

Oct. 2023

China HK$81 mln Feb. 14, HK$1.72

Evergrande 2022 mln

4.25% Feb.

2023

China $2.025 bln Mar. 23, $83.53

Evergrande (due at 2022 mln (at

8.25% March maturity) maturity)

2022

China $1 bln Mar. 29, $47.5 mln

Evergrande 2022

9.5% March

2024

China $1.45 bln Apr. 11, $68.88

Evergrande (due at 2022 mln (at

9.5% April maturity) maturity)

2022

China $850 mln Apr. 11, $42.5 mln

Evergrande 10% 2022

April 2023

China $700 mln Apr. 11, $36.75

Evergrande 2022 mln

10.5% April

2024

Scenery $645 mln May 6, $41.93

Journey 13% 2022 mln

Nov. 2022

Scenery $590 mln May 6, $40.56

Journey 13.75% 2022 mln

Nov. 2023

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Christopher Cushing)