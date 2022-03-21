Factbox: Boeing’s worst crashes over the last decade



People stand in an area where relatives of the passengers of the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, which crashed in Wuzhou flying from Kunming to Guangzhou, wait for news, at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

March 21, 2022

(Reuters) – A Boeing 737-800 jet operated by China Eastern Airlines crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday. Media reports said there were no signs of survivors from the aircraft, which had 132 people on board.

The 737-800, a predecessor to the 737 MAX, has a good safety record but crashes involving some other Boeing models, notably the 737 MAX, have brought scrutiny over the last decade. Here are details on some of the worst Boeing crashes over the last decade:

Airline Airplane Cause Deaths

Model

Ethiopian Boeing Inaccurate sensor readings 157

Airlines flight 737-MAX activated the plane’s MCAS

302 8 anti-stall system, pushing

the nose of the aircraft

Date: March 2019 lower as the pilots struggled

to control it.

Lion Air flight Boeing Mechanical and design issues 189

610 737 MAX contributed to the crash,

8 including incorrect

Date: October assumptions on how an

2018 anti-stall device functioned

and how pilots would react.

Cubana Boeing Cuba said most probable cause 112

737 was errors by the crew.

Date: May 2018

Malaysian Boeing Controls were likely Unknown. 239

Airlines flight 777 deliberately manipulated to people on board

MH370 take it off course, but

investigators could not

Date: March 2014 determine who was

responsible.

Bhoja Air B4-213 Boeing Airplane crashed during its 127

737-200 approach in Islamabad due to

Date: April 2012 bad weather.

Air India Express Boeing Pilot overshot the runway and 158

flight 812 737-800 plane slid down a hill.

Date: May 2010

