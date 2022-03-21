Factbox: Boeing’s worst crashes over the last decade

People stand in an area where relatives of the passengers of the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, which crashed in Wuzhou flying from Kunming to Guangzhou, wait for news, at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
March 21, 2022
(Reuters) – A Boeing 737-800 jet operated by China Eastern Airlines crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday. Media reports said there were no signs of survivors from the aircraft, which had 132 people on board.
The 737-800, a predecessor to the 737 MAX, has a good safety record but crashes involving some other Boeing models, notably the 737 MAX, have brought scrutiny over the last decade. Here are details on some of the worst Boeing crashes over the last decade:
Airline Airplane Cause Deaths
Model
Ethiopian Boeing Inaccurate sensor readings 157
Airlines flight 737-MAX activated the plane’s MCAS
302 8 anti-stall system, pushing
the nose of the aircraft
Date: March 2019 lower as the pilots struggled
to control it.
Lion Air flight Boeing Mechanical and design issues 189
610 737 MAX contributed to the crash,
8 including incorrect
Date: October assumptions on how an
2018 anti-stall device functioned
and how pilots would react.
Cubana Boeing Cuba said most probable cause 112
737 was errors by the crew.
Date: May 2018
Malaysian Boeing Controls were likely Unknown. 239
Airlines flight 777 deliberately manipulated to people on board
MH370 take it off course, but
investigators could not
Date: March 2014 determine who was
responsible.
Bhoja Air B4-213 Boeing Airplane crashed during its 127
737-200 approach in Islamabad due to
Date: April 2012 bad weather.
Air India Express Boeing Pilot overshot the runway and 158
flight 812 737-800 plane slid down a hill.
Date: May 2010
(Compiled by Kannaki Deka and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)