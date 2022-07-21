Factbox-Amazon’s healthcare journey, from telehealth to cancer research

(Reuters) – Since 2018, Amazon.com Inc has amassed healthcare businesses from telehealth and drug delivery to fitness trackers and cancer research.
On Thursday, the ecommerce giant agreed to buy primary healthcare provider One Medical in a $3.49 billion deal that would expand its virtual care presence and add some brick-and-mortar doctors’ offices.
Here are some of the deals and steps taken by Amazon in its healthcare journey:
Year Events
2022 Tied up with the biggest telehealth company, Teladoc
Health, to help patients connect with a doctor or
another health provider through Alexa
2022 Partnered with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in
research to develop vaccines for melanoma and breast
cancer (https://go.aws/3IVZEFK)
2021 Struck a deal to sell virtual medical services to
Hilton in the United States
2021 Expanded the company’s virtual healthcare service to
its own employees and other businesses nationwide (https://reut.rs/3cyKXMR)
2020 Launched its first fitness band and subscription
service, Halo, taking on Apple, Fitbit and Samsung in
the crowded fitness tracker market (https://reut.rs/3Ox8CKY)
2019 The joint venture between Amazon.com, Berkshire
Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase closed down, three years
after the companies came together in a bid to reduce
escalating healthcare costs. (https://reut.rs/3yZV3h1)
2019 Piloted its on-demand health offering called Amazon
Care for its employees around Seattle.
2019 Bought healthcare startup Health Navigator, its second
purchase in the healthcare services industry.
2018 Amazon bought online pharmacy PillPack for $753
million, a move that put it in direct competition with
drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy
benefit managers.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)