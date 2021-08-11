Factbox-Afghan cities taken over or contested by Taliban



FILE PHOTO: Members of Afghan Special Forces climb down from a humvee as they arrive at their base after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui FILE PHOTO: Members of Afghan Special Forces climb down from a humvee as they arrive at their base after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

August 11, 2021

(Reuters) -Taliban insurgents have made rapid advances across Afghanistan in recent months as U.S. and other foreign forces withdraw.

Following is a list of provincial capitals that have fallen to, or are being contested by the Islamist militants, who are fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after they were ousted in 2001. Afghanistan has 34 provinces in total.

For a graphic click on: https://tmsnrt.rs/3jGaX8M

PROVINCIAL CAPITALS FALLING TO THE TALIBAN:

– Aug. 6 – ZARANJ. The Taliban take over the city in Nimroz province in the south, the first provincial capital to fall to the insurgents since they stepped up attacks on Afghan forces in early May.

– Aug. 7 – SHEBERGHAN. The Taliban declare they have captured the entire northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan. Heavy fighting is reported in the city, and government buildings are taken over by the insurgents. Afghan security forces say they are still fighting there.

– Aug. 8 – SAR-E-PUL. The insurgents take control of Sar-e-Pul, capital of the northern province of the same name. It is the first of three provincial centres to fall on the same day.

– Aug. 8 – KUNDUZ. Taliban fighters seize control of the northern city of 270,000 people, regarded as a strategic prize as it lies at the gateway to mineral-rich northern provinces and Central Asia. Government forces say they are resisting the insurgents from an army base and the airport.

– Aug. 8 – TALOQAN. The capital of Takhar province, also in the north, falls to the Taliban in the evening. They free prisoners and force government officials to flee.

– Aug. 9 – AYBAK. The capital of the northern province of Samangan is overrun by Taliban fighters.

– Aug. 10 – PUL-E-KHUMRI. The capital of the central province of Baghlan falls to the Taliban, according to residents.

– Aug. 11 – FAIZABAD. The capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan is under Taliban control, a provincial council member says.

PROVINCIAL CAPITALS BEING CONTESTED AS OF AUG. 11:

– FARAH. Capital of the western province of Farah.

– HERAT. Capital of Herat province in the west.

– LASHKARGAH. Capital of Helmand in the south.

– KANDAHAR. Capital of Kandahar province in the south.

(Compiled by Kabul bureau; Editing by Mike Collett-White)