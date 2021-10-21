Facebook’s oversight board demands more transparency



FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Facebook logo in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Facebook logo in this illustration taken October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

October 21, 2021

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc’s independent oversight board demanded more transparency from the social media giant on Thursday, following a series of media reports that exposed loopholes at the company.

The board said it would publish a transparency report as soon as possible after each quarter ends and annual reports to provide qualitative assessment on whether its recommendations were implemented.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)