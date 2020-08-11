Facebook to independently audit metrics on enforcement report



FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc will make the metrics of its content enforcement report available for external auditors to conduct an independent audit, the social network said on Tuesday.

Introduced in 2018, Facebook’s Community Standards Enforcement Report provides details on content it removed across its apps for policy violations, including violence and hate speech.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)