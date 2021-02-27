Trending

Facebook Oversight Board to hear President Trump’s appeal to ban, allow users to make comments on case

This picture taken on July 4, 2019 in Nantes, shows the logo of the US online social media and social networking service, Facebook. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

 (VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Saturday, February 26, 2021

President Trump could be making a return to Facebook. Earlier this week, Facebook Oversight Board Helle Thorning-Schmidt reported the tech giant had agreed to conduct an independent review of the ban. Schmidt said the review will give thousands of Facebook users the chance to weigh in on the discussion.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Former Prime Minister of Denmark Helle Thorning Schmidt speaks on September 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity)

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 18: Former Prime Minister of Denmark Helle Thorning Schmidt speaks on September 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity)

“We’re trying to do this case a little bit faster, but we are going through all the different processes,” Thorning-Schmidt said. “I can tell you we’ve already received public comment in the thousands and thousands on this case. And of course, we will look through those comments and make them part of our decision-making.”

Schmidt confirmed President Trump’s appeal was accepted and the board could have a decision by May.

MORE NEWS: President Trump Endorses Fmr Aide Max Miller In House Race

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE