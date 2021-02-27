Facebook Oversight Board to hear President Trump’s appeal to ban, allow users to make comments on case

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Saturday, February 26, 2021

President Trump could be making a return to Facebook. Earlier this week, Facebook Oversight Board Helle Thorning-Schmidt reported the tech giant had agreed to conduct an independent review of the ban. Schmidt said the review will give thousands of Facebook users the chance to weigh in on the discussion.

“We’re trying to do this case a little bit faster, but we are going through all the different processes,” Thorning-Schmidt said. “I can tell you we’ve already received public comment in the thousands and thousands on this case. And of course, we will look through those comments and make them part of our decision-making.”

Schmidt confirmed President Trump’s appeal was accepted and the board could have a decision by May.

