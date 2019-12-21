Facebook data breach exposes 267 million accounts

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:36 AM PT — Saturday, December 21, 2019

Facebook is facing yet another massive data breach, which exposed millions of user records. Reports said the personal information of 267 million people was left open on the dark web for nearly two weeks.

During that time, names, phone numbers and user IDs were freely accessible.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Facebook reassured users the threat was under control and that the personal data was no longer available.

“We are looking into this issue, but believe this is likely information obtained before changes we made in the past few years to better protect people’s information,” said the spokesperson.

This came just days after Facebook announced the removal of hundreds of AI-generated fake accounts containing pro-Trump messages. The media giant said it pulled the accounts because they violated spam rules, not because of their pro-Trump content.

55 million people reportedly followed at least one of the accounts, which were operated by individuals in Vietnam and the U.S.

Facebook said it’s continuing to investigate and may remove additional accounts.

Related: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Defends Policy On Political Advertisements