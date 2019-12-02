Facebook CEO Zuckerberg defends policy on political advertisements

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:52 AM PT — Monday, December 2, 2019

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said people should be able to judge the character of politicians themselves, while defending the company’s policy regarding false political ads. In an interview released Monday, he said in a democracy people should be able to see for themselves what politicians are saying.

Zuckerberg also said there are issues Facebook needs to keep working on, but added that it’s important not to lose track of the good which can be done by bringing people together. The Facebook executive then stressed private companies should not censor politicians or news.

Zuckerberg also spoke about his recent dinner with President Trump, but only said they talked about a number of things on his mind and didn’t give any details.