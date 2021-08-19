Facebook calls U.S. FTC’s refiled antitrust case ‘meritless’



FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s refiled antitrust case against the company was “meritless” in a statement on Thursday, saying the FTC’s claims were an effort to rewrite antitrust laws and upend settled expectations of merger review.

“There was no valid claim that Facebook was a monopolist -and that has not changed,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We will continue vigorously defending our company,” they added.

