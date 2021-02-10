Facebook building audio chat product: New York Times



FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo displayed on a mobile phone is seen through a magnifying glass in this picture illustration taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo displayed on a mobile phone is seen through a magnifying glass in this picture illustration taken February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

February 10, 2021

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc is building a new audio chat product similar to audio app Clubhouse, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://nyti.ms/3rT4Pg7)

The social media company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)