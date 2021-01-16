Facebook blocks events near Capitol and White House leading up to inauguration

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:00 AM PT – Saturday, January 16, 2021

Social media giant Facebook is continuing to place limits on conservatives.

According to a statement released Friday, the tech company is preventing users from creating events near the Capitol, White House and several state capitols.

The site will also reportedly block users with repeated policy violations from sharing live videos, groups and pages. This is part of Facebook’s increased efforts to monitor signals of possible violence and other threats around the country ahead of Inauguration Day.

Multiple tech companies have installed similar restraints against conservatives in recent days, including suspending the President from their platforms as well as censoring numerous conservative-leaning posts. Facebook and Instagram recently removed their blocks of President Trump on Friday, though it is still not clear if he has access to the pages.

However, Facebook’s most recent move could effectively prevent supporters of President Trump’s from holding peaceful protests and rallies on Inauguration Day. ‘Airbnb’ is also blocking and canceling all reservations in the D.C. Metro Area for inauguration week.

