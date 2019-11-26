FAA says it will be the sole issuer of new 737 MAX airworthiness certificates



FILE PHOTO: Aerial photos showing Boeing 737 Max airplanes parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Aerial photos showing Boeing 737 Max airplanes parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday that it notified Boeing Co <BA.N> that the agency will be the only issuer of airworthiness certificates for all new 737 MAX aircraft, a role that it had shared with the aircraft maker in the past.

The U.S. air regulator also repeated that it has not completed its review of the 737 MAX aircraft design changes and associated pilot training.

(This story corrects name to Federal Aviation Administration)

(Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Sandra Maler)