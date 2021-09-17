FAA says ground stop for United Airlines lifted



September 17, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Friday a ground stop for United Airlines flights in the United States and Canada was lifted after 45 minutes after being prompted by computer issues at the Chicago-based carrier.

United said in a statement it “experienced technical system issues that impacted our operations and have since been resolved. All systems are now working normally”.

The FAA said United initiated a nationwide ground stop for the United States and Canada at 6:45 a.m. EDT and it was lifted at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

