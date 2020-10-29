Exxon to cut 1,900 jobs in the United States as pandemic hurts demand



FILE PHOTO: An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) – Exxon Mobil <XOM.N> said on Thursday it will lay off about 1,900 employees in the United States as the COVID-19 pandemic batters energy demand.

The once mighty oil giant has been recently through difficult times also due to ill-timed bets on new oilfields and expansions.

The company lost nearly $1.7 billion in the first six months and is expected to post another quarterly loss on Friday.

Exxon said the job cuts, part of a global reorganization, will come mainly from its Houston, Texas office and will include voluntary and involuntary programs.

“The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work,” the company said in a statement.

Employees who are separated through involuntary programs will be provided severance and outplacement services.

